Aliyev says “some Western leaders were unjust to Trump”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “some Western leaders were very unjust to President Trump.”

Trend reports that in an interview with China’s CGTN, Aliyev said:

“Among European leaders, there is a big uncertainty and, I would say a big concern. The reason is very simple. We all know how President Trump was treated by some of them, when he was not president last four years. We all know whom the most of them supported in this presidential election. If we know that definitely, President Trump knows it even better. We have already seen the first, I would say, disqualification. This is the Canadian Prime Minister. Just one word from President Trump about him was enough for him to resign.

Some Western leaders were very unjust to President Trump, and definitely they are concerned that now maybe the time has come for them to be responsible for that. This is my opinion. Maybe I’m wrong. But I don’t see any other serious reason to be concerned about the change in the United States. I think the world can become much safer.”

Aliyev stated that during the first term of President Trump “our relationship developed very successfully, unlike the last four years, when it completely deteriorated due to the unfair and unjust approach of the Biden administration toward Azerbaijan.”

In the same interview Azerbaijani president also stated:

“Our position is that if every country just concentrates on its own agenda and does not try to interfere in other countries’ affairs, there will be no conflicts, disagreements, and wars. The only reason we still have unstable situations and bloodshed around the world is that countries with an imperialistic past want to continue interfering, dominating, and dictating and this naturally leads to resistance.”