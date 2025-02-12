Ilham Aliyev advises leaders to always “tell the truth”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “a leader must always be fair to his people.”

In an interview with China’s CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos, Aliyev shared his thoughts on leadership in a rapidly changing world, Trend reports.

“The most important thing is that a leader must always be fair to his people, to his population. Never lie to your people, and they will appreciate that. We know that sometimes, due to some political reasons, leaders who seek power give a lot of promises and then fail to implement them, and this leads to frustration and disbelief. This leads to political crisis in different parts of the world. So, my recommendation to leaders who are trying to get public support is always to tell the truth. Do what is necessary for the country.”