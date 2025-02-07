Azerbaijan forces to close “Russian House” in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov has confirmed receiving a note from Azerbaijan on the need to register the Russian Cultural Center ("Russian House”) in Baku.

According to TASS, Yevgeny Primakov told Rossiya-24 TV that the note said that the Russian House should be registered as a legal entity under local legislation.

He said that Moscow had always been ready to register, but its appeals remained unanswered.

The head of Rossotrudnichestvo noted that the Russian House in Baku must vacate the rented premises within a month and a half, as the landlord stated about plans to sell it in the near future.

Primakov emphasized that the comparison between the activities of the Russian House in Baku and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) “does not withstand any criticism, since Rossotrudnichestvo does not deal with political issues, unlike the U.S. structure.”