Pashinyan presents non-agreed articles of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the two non-agreed articles of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

During a question and answer session at the US Atlantic Council, he stated:

“One of the points concerns the deployment of third-party forces along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Azerbaijan proposes banning deployment of third-party forces along the border, meaning the European Civilian Monitoring Mission. We take note of this wish and have come up with our own proposal, which implies applying this point only to demarcated sections of the border. In other words, once a section is officially delimited, no third-party forces should be present. We have submitted our proposal in writing and are waiting for Azerbaijan’s response.

The other point concerns the complaints filed against each other in legal instances. The idea is to withdraw all complaints. In general, we are not against this idea either, but our proposal is not only to withdraw them, but also not to raise these issues in bilateral relations.

We propose to put an end to further discussions on conflict issues and open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

All the important issues of the draft peace treaty have already been agreed upon. There were very deep and sensitive topics in that draft, but we have already agreed on all those issues. For example, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to recognize each other’s territorial integrity, based on the borders of Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan.

We have agreed to have a provision that Armenia and Azerbaijan have no territorial claims against each other and will not raise such claims in the future. This is the de facto milestone of future peace and everything is agreed upon around it. Now peace is more than within reach, and all that is needed is political will to finalize the draft peace treaty, sign it, and achieve lasting peace.”

Nikol Pashinyan also said that “we are working with Azerbaijan in a bilateral format, but obviously the attention and support of the international community would be very useful in creating a proper environment for achieving sustainable peace.”

“We hope to achieve a breakthrough in our regional situation after finalizing and signing the peace treaty with Azerbaijan and normalizing relations with Turkey, which will not only completely change the situation in the region, but also, I think, will have a very tangible and significant impact on the international situation,” the Armenian Prime Minister noted.