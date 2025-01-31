Russian experts warn of possible “fatal consequences” for Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Severing allied relations with Russia in the medium term may create strategic risks for Armenia’s national security and the existence of modern Armenian statehood.

This is stated in the analytical report of the Ye. M. Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations under the Russian Academy of Sciences entitled “Armenia’s Foreign Policy at the Crossroads: the Crisis of Multi-Vectorness.”

“The current Armenian leadership’s drift away from a multi-vector foreign policy and from full participation in the CSTO activities, and the unambiguous turn towards the EU and NATO, with the subsequent curtailment of the deep interdependence in the sphere of the economy and security between Armenia and Russia, brings the country to a point of historical uncertainty. Further development can follow two main scenarios.

If the Nikol Pashinyan-led government takes even more significant steps aimed at the total severing of allied relations with Russia, this is unlikely to yield significant benefits even in the short term, but in the medium term may create strategic risks for Armenia’s national security and the existence of modern Armenian statehood.

Underestimation of the probability of resolute actions by Armenia’s geopolitical opponents, as well as overestimation of the ability of the EU and NATO to ensure its security, in combination with utter disregard for the socio-economic consequences of such decisions, can entail “fatal consequences,” the report reads.