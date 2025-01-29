Russian ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On January 28, Mikhail Yevdokimov, Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

With reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports that at the meeting it was noted that “the publication of articles based on disinformation and broadcasting of reports targeting Azerbaijan in the Russian media and by some official circles of Russia cause misunderstanding and contradict the letter and spirit of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.”

“It was noted that the results of the preliminary investigation into the tragic crash of “Azerbaijan Airlines” plane are known, work is underway to finalize the investigation, and Azerbaijan’s expectations from the Russian side regarding the plane crash were openly stated,” the news release read.