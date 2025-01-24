Newly appointed U.S. State Secretary discusses Armenian-Azerbaijani process with Turkish FM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan yesterday to “reaffirm the importance of U.S.-Turkey relations, Turkey’s role as a key NATO ally, and our shared interests in the region.”

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reported that among other issues the interlocutors discussed Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

“The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the news release reads.