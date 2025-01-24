Pashinyan: “We’ll try to balance relations with EU, Russia and other powers”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that Armenia has decided to “adopt a balanced and balancing foreign policy, which means that we will try to balance our relations with the European Union, Russia, and regional powers.”

He said this during a panel discussion on How to Spread Europe’s Influence on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Our relations with Iran are very important. We are trying to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey, we are trying to reach a peace deal with Azerbaijan. It is not easy. But, on the other hand, I do not think it is impossible. The most important thing is not to deviate from the peace agenda, we must focus on it as a goal and work without giving up, without getting frustrated. But for this, of course, we need the support of the international community, and I hope that this support will be there.

We are transparent with all our international partners in our intentions. We share with all our partners what we do with our other partners.

We are trying to be close to the European Union, we are intensively trying to share our positions with Iran, Russia and our other partners, because Armenia is an independent state and, although we are living in a period full of challenges, it also opens up a great opportunity for change. Obviously, times of change bring huge risks, but also huge opportunities. And we are trying to manage these risks and seize the opportunities,” Nikol Pashinyan said.