Ararat Mirzoyan to meet with Sergey Lavrov

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On January 21, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Moscow.
Armenian Foreign Ministry press office reports that a meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled, after which the ministers will hold a joint press conference.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.