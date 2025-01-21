Ararat Mirzoyan to meet with Sergey Lavrov - Mediamax.am

Ararat Mirzoyan to meet with Sergey Lavrov


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On January 21, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Moscow.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press office reports that a meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled, after which the ministers will hold a joint press conference.

