Kobakhidze calls Aliyev a “special leader” and “an example for us”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for congratulating him on his party’s victory in the parliamentary elections.

Azertac news agency reported that Kobakhidze emphasized that his party’s victory is important in terms of ensuring stability and security in the region, as well as relations between the two countries.

“You are a special leader in the region and an example for us. You are leading your country, defending the interests of your state,” the Georgian premier said.