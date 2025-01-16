Pashinyan: Armenia works with Russia “without emotional packaging”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “Armenia’s balanced and balancing foreign policy is reaching its primary milestone.”

On his Facebook page, he wrote that Armenia’s relations with Iran are “more substantive than ever.” These relations are based on natural interests, which is the most reliable basis for interaction and a guarantee of the stability of relations.

“Our relations with Georgia are on the path of strategic partnership, opening up new prospects and potential for development.

A visible basis of understanding has been formed with Turkey.

Armenia has proposed constructive solutions to all issues in its relations with Azerbaijan. It has not made proposals, but proposed solutions. In this context, all efforts to provoke escalations in the region lack legitimacy and basis, which means that it will not be possible to escalate the region.

Our relations with Russia are more practical than ever, focused on concrete issues without emotional packaging. We are committed to developing these relations based on mutually beneficial cooperation and sovereignty.

Our friendship with France has strengthened and developed.

Relations with the European Union are closer than ever, which is also recorded in Brussels.

A strategic partnership is being launched with the United States.

Our relations with India have acquired new weight and meaning.

Our relations with China are developing and deepening.

New opportunities for partnership have been created in the Middle East.”