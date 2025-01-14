Sergey Lavrov: Armenia should weigh all pros and cons

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that “Armenia’s decision to start the EU accession process is a sovereign choice, but it is worth to weigh all pros and cons.”

“Of course, the decision of the legitimate Armenian leadership to start the process of joining any international structure is a sovereign decision. But weighing the pros and cons is probably also the responsibility of the Armenian government, the leadership, those involved in the economic bloc,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying.

The Russian foreign minister also noted that Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is incompatible with its desire to join the EU:

“These are incompatible things. These are two different free trade zones, two different systems of reducing or waiving duties or tariffs. They are not the same.”