Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with European Council president

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the current state of Armenia-EU cooperation during a telephone conversation with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

“In response to President Costa’s question, Prime Minister Pashinyan briefed on the current state of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, emphasizing that the Armenian government will not deviate from the peace agenda.

The interlocutors agreed to continue the dialogue at appropriate times in the future,” the government press office said in a news release.

Mediamax notes that Antonio Costa has succeeded Charles Michel as President of the European Council.

The President leads the work of the European Council in defining the EU’s general political direction and priorities, and represents the EU in foreign and security matters.