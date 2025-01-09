Putin awards diplomat responsible for relations with South Caucasus countries

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree awarding Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, with a Certificate of Honor.

The “sphere of responsibility” of the Fourth Department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry includes relations with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, as well as Abkhazia and South Ossetia, recognized by Russia as independent states.

Denis Gonchar was awarded “for his contribution to the implementation of Russia’s foreign policy course and for conscientious diplomatic service.”

Mikhail Kalugin, Deputy Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, was also awarded with the Certificate of Honor.

Mediamax notes that in August 2023 Denis Gonchar stated that Western countries were blackmailing Armenia by “dirty methods”, directing it against partnership with Russia.

The diplomat said then in an interview with TASS that Moscow and Yerevan “have established close foreign policy coordination within the CSTO, EAEU and CIS”, as well as at various international platforms, primarily at the UN.

“If we talk about some negative aspects in relations with Yerevan, they are primarily due to the ongoing attempts of Western countries to harm the Russian-Armenian partnership. They use any methods, including absolutely dirty ones - sanction blackmail, unfair competition, amorphous promises, which, as the Armenian proverb says, “makes more smoke than kebab,” Gonchar noted.