Aliyev ready to help ease tensions between Russia and NATO

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan is ready to help ease tensions between Russia and NATO.

TASS reports that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Rossiya Segodnya agency, on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

“Still, I want to express the hope that it will not come to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. Everyone understands the catastrophic consequences of this for the whole world,” he noted.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan is perceived in the international arena as an independent player trusted both in the West and in the East. “We are allies of both Russia and Turkey, a NATO member. No other country in the world combines these two aspects,” he added.

Aliyev reminded that Baku has repeatedly become a venue for meetings of military leaders of Russia, the United States and NATO. He said that this indicates the high level of trust in Azerbaijan.

“If necessary, we are ready to contribute to easing tensions. I believe our efforts can be in demand,” the Azerbaijani president said.