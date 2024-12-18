Aliyev discloses content of uncoordinated articles of peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has disclosed the content of the uncoordinated articles of the peace treaty with Armenia.

TASS reports that in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya agency, Aliyev said:

“15 of the 17 articles of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been agreed upon.

The article on refraining from mutual claims, as well as the article on the non-deployment of foreign forces on our border have not been agreed upon.”

The Azerbaijani president added that “under the guise of foreign observers, Yerevan has deployed NATO infrastructure on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.”

Ilham Aliyev also said that Armenia should amend its constitution, which contains a reference to the Declaration of Independence “with territorial claims against Azerbaijan.”

“In addition, the issue of the liquidation of the OSCE Minsk Group remains. Armenia’s unwillingness to eliminate it speaks of the seriousness of the revanchists’ plans,” he said.

According to Aliyev, if these issues are resolved, “there will be no obstacles to signing a peace treaty.”