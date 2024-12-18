Baku offers Yerevan cooperation in the criminal case against “Armenian separatists”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has invited Armenia’s relevant bodies to cooperate in the criminal case initiated against Armenian military and political leadership detained in Baku.

Trend reports that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan “invited Armenia’s law enforcement bodies to cooperate in obtaining evidence and involving witnesses within the framework of the criminal case against the former leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Earlier, Azerbaijani media reported that the criminal case against the former military and political leadership of Artsakh had been sent to the Baku Military Court.

Society | 2024-12-16 14:07:47 Ruben Vardanyan faces life imprisonment in Azerbaijan

Former Artsakh Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan, National Assembly Speaker David Ishkhanyan, former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, former Foreign Minister David Babayan, former Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, and former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces David Manukyan are illegally detained in Baku.

Former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan’s legal team announced that Vardanyan faces life imprisonment in Baku.