Nordic-Baltic countries expect adoption of a new Armenia-EU agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On December 5 in Valletta on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Foreign Ministers and representatives of the Nordic-Baltic (NB8) countries.

The Nordic-Baltic format includes Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Denmark, and Norway.

A joint press release was issued following the meeting:

“The Nordic-Baltic countries reaffirmed mutual interest to strengthen relations and expressed strong support for Armenia’s ambition to deepen ties with the EU and its European partners.

Armenia shares the democratic values and respect for human rights that underpin the Nordic-Baltic and European communities. The Nordic Baltic countries commend Armenia’s commitment to democratic reforms and will continue to support Armenia’s reform efforts.

The Nordic-Baltic countries in the EU look forward to the adoption of a new and ambitious Partnership Agenda between Armenia and the EU in line with the European Council’s conclusions from October 2023 on strengthening Armenia-EU relations in all dimensions. The Nordic-Baltic countries recognise the OSCE’s commitment to continued engagement with Armenia in all three dimensions of security.

The Nordic-Baltic countries support efforts to reach a sustainable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and in accordance with the 1991 Almaty Declaration and welcome initiatives, including the “Crossroads of Peace” project, to increase connectivity and economic cooperation in the region.”