Pashinyan: We already consider ourselves outside the CSTO

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the Karabakh issue was not touched upon at all in the process of freezing relations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).”

During the question-and-answer session at the National Assembly, Nikol Pashinyan responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that “the CSTO should not have fought for Yerevan in Karabakh.”

“We have announced that we are freezing participation in the work of the CSTO work, we are not participating in the development or discussion of any document, we are not submitting any proposals and we are not expressing any attitude towards it. We are simply not vetoing any CSTO document. In essence, we already consider ourselves outside the CSTO,” he said.

Foreign Policy | 2024-12-04 13:53:26 “CSTO’s obligations towards Armenia remain in force”

Nikol Pashinyan noted that “we have passed the point of irreversibility in relations between Armenia and the CSTO.”

“The current situation and public statements about it are making our return to the CSTO increasingly difficult,” Armenia’s premier said.