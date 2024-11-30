Putin: “CSTO shouldn’t have fought for Yerevan in Karabakh” - Mediamax.am

2179 views

Putin: “CSTO shouldn’t have fought for Yerevan in Karabakh”


Photo: Reuters


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that “the CSTO should not have fought for Yerevan in Karabakh.”

“There was no external aggression against Armenia. The CSTO is to protect its member states from external aggression. The events related to Karabakh have their own specifics. Armenia has not recognized Karabakh as an independent state and has not included Karabakh in its state territory. What happened in Karabakh has no legal connection to Armenia.

 

Every country has the right to choose independently what to do in the security sector. Armenia’s current attitude towards the CSTO is dictated by domestic political issues and the Karabakh issue,” the Russian president said.

 

He noted that Armenia has not yet announced its withdrawal from the organization, supports all the summit documents, and did not rule out Armenia’s return to the full work of the CSTO.

 

 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | November 29, 2024 15:28
“Russia does not abandon its military-political commitments to Armenia”

Foreign Policy | November 28, 2024 17:59
Putin: “CSTO shouldn’t have fought for Yerevan in Karabakh”

Foreign Policy | November 26, 2024 18:03
Pashinyan not to attend CSTO summit but to chair the EAEU Supreme Council meeting
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024