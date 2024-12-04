Putin and Erdogan’s conversation: key points of the sides

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On December 3, Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation about the situation in Syria.

Kremlin said in a news release that the conversation took place at the Turkish side’s initiative.

“Vladimir Putin stressed the urgent need to stop radical groups’ terrorist aggression against the Syrian state and provide comprehensive assistance to the legitimate authorities’ efforts to restore stability and constitutional order across the country, including using Ankara’s capabilities in the region.

In this context, the two leaders spoke in favor of strengthening cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the Astana process. The key importance of further close coordination between Russia, Turkey and Iran to normalize the situation in Syria was highlighted.

The two countries’ presidents will stay in touch to continue searching steps to de-escalate the crisis,” the news release of the Russian president’s press office reads.

While the news release issued by the press office of Turkey’s president says:

“Stating that Turkey is working for a fair and lasting solution in Syria while also continuing to support Syria’s territorial integrity, President Erdogan highlighted the importance of making more room for diplomacy in the region, and underscored that the Syrian regime should engage in the political solution process.

Noting that avoiding harm to civilians is the most important issue in the context of the latest developments in Syria, President Erdogan said that Syria should not become a source of greater instability, and that Turkey is doing its utmost to restore calm in Syria.

President Erdogan stated that Turkey will continue to maintain its determined stance on the fight against the terrorist organization PKK and its extensions who are trying to take advantage of the recent developments in Syria.”