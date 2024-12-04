Possibility of safely evacuating Armenians from Aleppo “currently unavailable” - Mediamax.am

Possibility of safely evacuating Armenians from Aleppo "currently unavailable"


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The possibility of safely evacuating Armenian citizens and ethnic Armenians from Aleppo is “currently unavailable.”

Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, said about this today, citing the Armenian Embassy in Syria.

 

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely following developments. All possible options will be considered,” she said.

