Pashinyan and Duda discuss Armenian-Polish relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is in Yerevan on an official visit, discussed today the prospects for the development of Armenia’s relations with Poland and the EU.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the continuous development and expansion of cooperation between Armenia and Poland in the political, economic, tourism, cultural and humanitarian sectors. The parties emphasized the need to take consistent steps to promote trade and economic ties. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan and Andrzej Duda highlighted the activation of intergovernmental cooperation and high-level mutual visits.

Issues related to Armenia-European Union partnership were discussed. The Polish President expressed his country’s support in expanding relations with the EU and implementing democratic reforms in Armenia, as well as welcomed the launch of visa liberalization dialogue with Armenia.

Prime Minister Pashinyan presented to Andrzej Duda the latest developments in the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement and the principled positions of the Armenian side. The Prime Minister emphasized Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda.