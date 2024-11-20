Mirzoyan briefs Baerbock on the latest developments in the peace process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock the work done towards finalizing the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The news release issued by the Armenian Foreign Ministry about the meeting held in Yerevan on November 19 notes that “Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the constructive approach of Armenia on unblocking regional communications, as an important component of the peace agenda and enhanced economic interconnectivity within wider geography.”

Ararat Mirzoyan and Annalena Baerbock discussed also the possibilities for further expansion of the partnership between the two countries and wide range of issues on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda.