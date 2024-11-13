Aliyev accuses his critics of “political hypocrisy”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused some Western political figures of “political hypocrisy.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the COP29 on November 12, Aliyev touched upon the accusations voiced against Azerbaijan.

“Another point of accusation is that two years ago, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a Declaration on strategic partnership in the field of energy. But it was not our idea. It was a proposal from the European Commission. The President of the European Commission came to Baku two years ago to sign this document with us. Because they needed our gas due to the change of geopolitical situation, and they asked us to help. And we said, “okay.” We are always ready to help if our help is needed. We said, “Okay, we will help Europe with the energy security.”

The European Commission also asked us to double the gas supply to Europe by 2027, and this is reflected in the Declaration, which was signed by the President of European Commission and myself two years ago in Baku. Unfortunately, double standards, the habit of lecturing other countries, and political hypocrisy have become a kind of modus operandi for some politicians, state-controlled NGOs, and fake news media in some Western countries,” Aliyev stated.