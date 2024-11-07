Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States is persistently pushing Armenia towards "national suicide.”

TASS reports that this is stated in the news release issued by the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS).

“In order to achieve the “high goal” of joining the US-led so-called civilized community, the Armenian people, as they believe in Washington, will have to pay for renouncing their own traditions, national social foundations and stable trade and economic relations with their closest partners from the EAEU, which have ensured dynamic growth of its economy in recent years,” the news release says.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service claims that “Washington intends to carry out a long-term information and propaganda campaign that includes discrediting the prospects of Yerevan’s cooperation with Russia, the EAEU and the CSTO.”

It is also noted that “the U.S. State Department has noticeably accelerated work on a set of measures to stimulate the activity of pro-Western civil society structures in Armenia.”