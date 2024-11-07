Pashinyan congratulated Trump on “impressive victory”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump on "impressive victory.”

“Warmest congratulations to Donald Trump on your impressive victory as the 47th President of the United States. Mr. President-elect, I look forward to working with you to build up U.S.-Armenian strategic bilateral relations based on our shared values, priorities and interests,” Pashinyan wrote on X.