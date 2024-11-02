Armenian Ambassador to Russia: “It’s time to remove elements of misunderstanding”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to Russia Gurgen Arsenyan said that "it is time to remove elements of misunderstanding from bilateral relations.”

The ambassador said this at a meeting with Vladimir Bulavin, chair of the Federation Council on Defense and Security.

“We are interested in developing relations in an allied manner. We are convinced that inter-parliamentary cooperation should make a significant contribution to this process,” the press service of the Federation Council quoted Bulavin as saying.

The news release says that “issues requiring additional work emerged in a number of directions of the Russian-Armenian interaction.”

Vladimir Bulavin stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the defense agencies of the two countries.