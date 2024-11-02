Armenian Ambassador to Russia: “It’s time to remove elements of misunderstanding”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to Russia Gurgen Arsenyan said that "it is time to remove elements of misunderstanding from bilateral relations.”
The ambassador said this at a meeting with Vladimir Bulavin, chair of the Federation Council on Defense and Security.
“We are interested in developing relations in an allied manner. We are convinced that inter-parliamentary cooperation should make a significant contribution to this process,” the press service of the Federation Council quoted Bulavin as saying.
The news release says that “issues requiring additional work emerged in a number of directions of the Russian-Armenian interaction.”
Vladimir Bulavin stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the defense agencies of the two countries.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.