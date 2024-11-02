Bayramov states about “significant progress” in talks with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that "significant progress has been made” in the negotiation process with Armenia on a peace agreement.
Trend news agency reports that Bayramov said this in a telephone conversation with UK Minister of State Stephen Doughty.
Mediamax notes that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in his turn, said at the parliament today:
“I want to say with cautious optimism that in the near future we will be able to agree on one or two remaining articles and have a fully agreed peace treaty.”
