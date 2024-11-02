Bayramov states about “significant progress” in talks with Armenia - Mediamax.am

1496 views

Bayramov states about “significant progress” in talks with Armenia


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that "significant progress has been made” in the negotiation process with Armenia on a peace agreement.

Trend news agency reports that Bayramov said this in a telephone conversation with UK Minister of State Stephen Doughty.

 

Mediamax notes that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in his turn, said at the parliament today:

 

“I want to say with cautious optimism that in the near future we will be able to agree on one or two remaining articles and have a fully agreed peace treaty.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | November 1, 2024 14:42
Armenian Ambassador to Russia: “It’s time to remove elements of misunderstanding”

Society | November 1, 2024 11:40
Armenia to host the next UN biodiversity conference

Foreign Policy | October 31, 2024 17:33
Bayramov states about “significant progress” in talks with Armenia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024