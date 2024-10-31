Retired Armenian diplomats meet with MGIMO Rector - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) Anatoly Torkunov met in Moscow with a delegation of the All-Armenian Council of Diplomats NGO headed by former Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan.

The delegation also included former Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts and former Armenian Ambassador to Kuwait and Greece Fadey Charchoghlyan.

 

MGIMO reports that Anatoly Torkunov spoke about the key directions of MGIMO’s research and educational activities and proposed to conduct a number of joint conferences.

 

Ara Ayvazyan congratulated Anatoly Torkunov on the 80th anniversary of MGIMO. He noted the significance of the development of scientific contacts between Armenia and Russia and proposed several bilateral projects and activities for the period of 2024-2025.

 

“The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the state of bilateral relations and the current international agenda. At the end of the meeting, the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation between MGIMO and the All-Armenian Council of Diplomats,” the news release says.

