EU High Representative criticizes Azerbaijan ahead of COP29

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that "COP29 is an opportunity for the Azerbaijani authorities to demonstrate the commitment to their international human rights obligations.”

Borrell said this on October 22 at the European Parliament’s plenary on the issues of human rights, international law and normalization of relations.

“Today’s debate is taking place less than three weeks before the beginning of the COP29 United Nations climate change conference in Baku. COP29 is an opportunity for the Azerbaijani authorities to demonstrate the commitment to their international human rights obligations. It is an opportunity to reverse the worrying trend of the past years of an increasingly shrinking space for civil society, intensifying repression of independent media and dissenting voices, and the growing number of arbitrary arrests.

Our position is clear: the government of Azerbaijan should release all those who have been detained for exercising their fundamental rights, including journalists, human rights defenders and political activists. Torture and ill-treatment are absolutely prohibited under international law, and any reports of abuses should be promptly and impartially investigated” the EU High Representative said.

“COP29 is also a historic opportunity for peace. Azerbaijan and Armenia have never been so close to overcoming decades of conflict. The Conference will be a historic chance for Azerbaijan and Armenia to demonstrate to the world their commitment to peace, and to muster the political will to sign a peace agreement. Azerbaijan faces important choices – both as regards the human rights situation in the country, and the peace process with its neighbor,” Josep Borrell stated.