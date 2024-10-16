Alen Simonyan suggests Baku “not to make the perfect the enemy of the good”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan stated that "Armenia and Azerbaijan are within reach of signing an agreement.”

“When the peace process launched months ago, Azerbaijan wanted our consent on five internationally recognized points. I am happy to announce that today we have agreed on all 16 points.

The perfect should no longer be the enemy of the good. The time has come to establish peace: the time for peace is now. We invite Azerbaijan to show political will, seize the moment and join us to make the possible a reality. Armenia is ready to sign a peace treaty even today,” Alen Simonyan said at the general debate of the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva.

On October 14, the press secretary of the National Assembly speaker reported that the meeting of the heads of the parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled in Geneva was canceled at the last moment, after the Azerbaijani side rejected the previously reached agreement.