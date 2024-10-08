Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Russia on working visit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Russia today on a two-day working visit.
Government’s press office reported that Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the regular session of the CIS Heads of State Council.
