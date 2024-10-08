Pashinyan congratulated Putin on birthday

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his birthday.
The message, in particular, reads:
“We believe that at this stage, the need for consistent activities aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Russia in all areas of mutual interest is of particular importance.
I expect the joint activation of mutually beneficial interaction between Yerevan and Moscow, as well as the development of a multi-layered dialogue based on mutual understanding, trust and consideration of the interests of our states.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.