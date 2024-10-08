Pashinyan congratulated Putin on birthday

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his birthday.

The message, in particular, reads:

“We believe that at this stage, the need for consistent activities aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Russia in all areas of mutual interest is of particular importance.

I expect the joint activation of mutually beneficial interaction between Yerevan and Moscow, as well as the development of a multi-layered dialogue based on mutual understanding, trust and consideration of the interests of our states.”