Pashinyan congratulated Putin on birthday

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his birthday.

“We believe that at this stage, the need for consistent activities aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Russia in all areas of mutual interest is of particular importance.

 

I expect the joint activation of mutually beneficial interaction between Yerevan and Moscow, as well as the development of a multi-layered dialogue based on mutual understanding, trust and consideration of the interests of our states.”

