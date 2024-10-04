Lukashenko calls Aliyev “brother”, says “we are not friends against third countries” - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Belarus and Azerbaijan do not direct their actions against third countries.

BelTA reports that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this at a meeting with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov in Minsk.

 

“Despite various vicissitudes in the international arena, you and my friend, my very close friend and brother Ilham Heydarovich should know that there are no closed topics in the relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan. Moreover, we do not violate any norms of international law, we are not friends against third countries, we do our job for the sake of our peoples,” said President of Belarus.

 

Lukashenko noted that the countries support each other on international platforms.

 

“I am very grateful to the government of Azerbaijan and the president for the tremendous support they are giving us,” Lukashenko said.

