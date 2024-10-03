Armenian PM leaves for France - Mediamax.am

Armenian PM leaves for France


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for France on a working visit on October 3-5.

Government’s press office reports that within the framework of the visit, the Prime Minister of Armenia will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

 

Nikol Pashinyan will also participate in the regular summit of the International Organization of the Francophonie.

