Armenian PM leaves for France

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for France on a working visit on October 3-5.
Government’s press office reports that within the framework of the visit, the Prime Minister of Armenia will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
Nikol Pashinyan will also participate in the regular summit of the International Organization of the Francophonie.
