The U.S. government to allocate $‌20.6 million to Armenia-26.09.24

Yerevan, September 26. /Mediamax/. USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced that the U.S. will provide $‌20,600,000 to Armenia to bolster democratic progress.

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia reports that the new financial commitments announced at the UN General Assembly will support Armenia’s government reform efforts and facilitate improvements to public services as part of USAID’s Democracy Delivers Initiative.

“Working with Congress, USAID and the U.S. Department of State announced $‌20 million for Armenia to bolster cyber, border, and energy security and to strengthen resilience against complex threats and challenges.

An additional $‌600,000 of Promoting Information Integrity and Resilience Initiative (ProInfo) funding has been announced through USAID to enhance the technological capacities of independent media to produce impactful and public interest journalism, leverage innovation to promote media and information literacy, and to bolster the local advocacy for key media reforms in Armenia,” the U.S. Embassy said in a news release.