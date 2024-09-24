EU ambassadors visit Margara checkpoint of Armenia-Turkey border - Mediamax.am

1259 views

EU ambassadors visit Margara checkpoint of Armenia-Turkey border


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Rustam Badasyan hosted the ambassadors of the EU countries at the Margara checkpoint on the Armenia-Turkey border.

The SRC press office reported that the ambassadors toured the service hall of the Margara checkpoint, got familiarized with the constructed in-depth inspection warehouse, cargo handling booths, parking lots and other modern infrastructures equipped with modern technical equipment.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 24, 2024 10:09
Aliyev criticizes EU and US for granting “preferences” to Armenia

Army and Police | September 23, 2024 12:21
Next phase of the “Phoenix Platoon” program completed

Foreign Policy | September 23, 2024 11:44
EU ambassadors visit Margara checkpoint of Armenia-Turkey border
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024