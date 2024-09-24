EU ambassadors visit Margara checkpoint of Armenia-Turkey border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Rustam Badasyan hosted the ambassadors of the EU countries at the Margara checkpoint on the Armenia-Turkey border.
The SRC press office reported that the ambassadors toured the service hall of the Margara checkpoint, got familiarized with the constructed in-depth inspection warehouse, cargo handling booths, parking lots and other modern infrastructures equipped with modern technical equipment.
