Pashinyan to have bilateral meetings in New York

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. He will deliver speeches at the Summit of the Future - the high-level part of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Government’s press office reports that “during the visit, the Prime Minister will have a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres. A number of bilateral meetings with counterparts from different countries are scheduled.”