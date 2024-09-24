Pashinyan to have bilateral meetings in New York

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. He will deliver speeches at the Summit of the Future - the high-level part of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
Government’s press office reports that “during the visit, the Prime Minister will have a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres. A number of bilateral meetings with counterparts from different countries are scheduled.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.