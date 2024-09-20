Armenian MFA: Displacement was the last stage of ethnic cleansing policy

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement on the occasion of the anniversary of the forced displacement of Armenians from Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s military attack.

The statement of the Foreign Ministry says:

“A year ago, on September 19, as a result of the military attack by Azerbaijan, the entire indigenous population of Nagorno-Karabakh, more than 115,000 Armenians, had to leave their homes within a few days. This displacement, which was the last stage of the ethnic cleansing policy, took place during the session of the UN General Assembly, when the entire international community had once again gathered to discuss the imperative of peaceful settlement of the conflicts, establishment of stability, and development, condemning the use of force, violation of international norms and human rights in different parts of the world.

During the past year, the Armenian Government took necessary steps, including with the help of international partners, to address the primary and medium-term needs of displaced Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as to develop necessary programs in the long term.

The high-level discussions of the UN General Assembly will start again next week in New York: the events of the past year demonstrate the importance of urgent efforts to ensure international stability, the realization of ideas and steps that would enable the establishment of peace.

The position of the Republic of Armenia on ensuring stability in the South Caucasus is clear: immediate establishment of peace and relations based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, on the vision of ensuring sustainable development, effective interconnectivity and prosperity in the region.

To bring that into life, in order not to miss the opportunity available at this moment and to create an environment conducive to a more stable and dignified life for generations, we expect a clear demonstration of political will and commitment to the peace agenda from other actors interested in the same goal.”