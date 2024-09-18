France to continue supporting Armenia in defense sector

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Stéphane Séjourné, said today in Yerevan that Paris will provide 29 million euros to support the persons forcibly displaced from Artsakh and settled in Armenia.

During a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Stéphane Séjourné emphasized that France will continue supporting Armenia in various fields, including in the peace process with Azerbaijan and on European platforms.

“I believe that the activity of the EU observation mission should also continue. The presence of observers is very important in terms of reducing risks and ensuring transparency,” he said.

Stéphane Séjourné noted that the cooperation will continue in the defense sector as well:

“Armenia must be able to protect its territory and population. We do this without any desire to escalate.”