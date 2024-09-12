Nikol Pashinyan responds to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that if Armenia and Azerbaijan are guided by the presumption that "we have to solve all key issues and then sign the peace agreement, it means that we will never sign it.”

He noted that the Armenian side does not propose a 13-provision peace treaty, but a one with 16 provisions.

“We have an agreed content for all 16 provisions. On three provisions, the content, compared to the original, is partially agreed, on the rest - fully,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly, responding to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, which described the Armenian authorities’ proposal to sign the agreed provisions of the peace agreement as “unacceptable.”

“We say, let’s sign what has been agreed upon - very important fundamental provisions have been agreed - and move forward. If there is a presumption that we have to solve all the key issues and only then sign, it means that we will never sign it. Because if we agree on 4 key issues, there will still be other 4 key issues that need to be agreed upon, then 4 more issues and there will always be 4 issues,” Nikol Pashinyan said.