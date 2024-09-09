Pashinyan: The issue of joining the EU “becomes part of the political agenda”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today at the meeting with the Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, that “this is a crucial moment in the relations between the European Union and Armenia.”

“I am glad that noticeable changes are being recorded in our relations: the negotiations on the liberalization of the visa regime are launching, a decision has been made to support Armenia under the European Peace Facility, which we highly appreciate,” the Prime Minister said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is actually expanding its agenda with the European Union. The Prime Minister added that, especially after his speech in the European Parliament last year, discussions are underway in Armenia regarding the possibility for the country to become a member of the European Union.

“This is not a simple issue, but it has become part of the Armenian political agenda. This issue needs detailed and comprehensive approach. Here it will be important to listen to the observations and advice of our EU partners,” he said.