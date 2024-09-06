Armenia to participate in BRICS summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said today that “Armenia will participate in BRICS summit.”

Mnatsakan Safaryan said this speaking to reporters in the National Assembly, without unveiling any other details.

The annual summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates) is scheduled for October 22-24 in Kazan.

Azerbaijan submitted an application to join BRICS: president Ilham Aliyev is expected to participate in the Kazan summit.

In late August, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow supports Baku’s application to join BRICS.

“We believe that this is a strong candidate which, after joining BRICS, will certainly introduce additional dynamics and a unique experience, including the experience of working on multiple agendas simultaneously and in a constructive way, which is very characteristic for BRICS.”

According to him, one of the key principles of BRICS is the rejection of pressure and blackmail and respect for the principles and norms of international law. “All this fits with the policy pursued by Azerbaijan under the leadership of its president,” Ryabkov said.

Recently, the prospect of joining BRICS has also been discussed in Turkey, but no membership application has been submitted.