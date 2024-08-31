Moscow supports Baku’s application for BRICS membership

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow supports Baku’s application to join BRICS.

Azertac news agency reports that commenting on Azerbaijan’s application to join BRICS, Ryabkov said:

“We believe that this is a strong candidate which, after joining BRICS, will certainly introduce additional dynamics and a unique experience, including the experience of working on multiple agendas simultaneously and in a constructive way, which is very characteristic for BRICS.”

According to him, one of the key principles of BRICS is the rejection of pressure and blackmail and respect for the principles and norms of international law. “To the fullest extent, all this fits with the policy pursued by Azerbaijan under the leadership of its president,” Ryabkov said.

Russian deputy foreign minister said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is invited to the BRICS summit in Kazan, which will be held on October 22-24.