Aliyev accuses Europe of “hypocrisy”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described Europe’s approach “hypocritical” with on the one hand asking Baku to increase gas supplies, and on the other – refusing to finance the necessary measures for this purpose.

“Today Europe is in dire need of our natural gas. On the one hand, they are asking us to increase production and transport gas to Europe, on the other, they do not finance it. Hypocrisy in this issue must end,” Aliyev said.

He added that European partners want Azerbaijan to double the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor, TASS reported.

“We must invest billions there. I should note that we have not yet recovered our costs for investments in the Southern Gas Corridor. Our revenues from gas sales are still going to pay off that debt. They expect us to invest billions there. At the same time they say that in 10 years the EU will not need gas. Do we look like fools who will invest tens of billions of dollars in gas that they will not need?” Aliyev noted.