Yerevan claims Azerbaijan rejected the meeting proposal

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan said today that “the Armenian side suggested holding a bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan within the framework of the European Political Community Summit underway in the UK, however, the Azerbaijani side rejected this proposal.”

“The offer of the Armenian side still stands. The Armenian side also reiterates its proposal to intensify the negotiations on the highest levels and to reach the signing of the peace treaty within one month,” the diplomat said.

Aide to the Azerbaijani president Hikmet Hajiyev said today:

“As the host country of the European Political Community Summit, the United Kingdom proposed to hold such a meeting. It was proposed to be held in the format of the meeting that was held in the margins of the Munich Security Conference. Then German Chancellor Olaf Scholz participated in the beginning of the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and then the meeting continued in a bilateral format. The same format was proposed by the United Kingdom. But the Armenian side rejected the meeting.”