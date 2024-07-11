Samantha Power: The US administration ready to support government’s programs - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The US administration attaches importance to close cooperation with Armenia and is ready to consistently support the government’s programs.

Government’s press office reports that USAID manager Samantha Power said this at the meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today.

 

The Prime Minister noted that the government will firmly continue consistent steps toward reforms.

 

“Reference was made to the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno- Karabakh, the government’s steps towards their solution, including the housing provision program. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the continued support of the international community and the implementation of the agreements reached at the RA-EU-US high-level meeting held in Brussels on April 5. The interlocutors also touched on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, as well as the issues related to the Crossroads of Peace project of the Armenia’s government,” the news release reads.

