US Congressional delegation arrives in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Congressional Delegation led by Senator Roger Wicker arrived in Armenia.

Roger Wicker (R-MS) is the Senate ranking member of the U.S. Helsinki Commission and also the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee.

Senator Wicker is joined by Helsinki Commission Chairman, Representative Joe Wilson (R-SC-2), Co-Chairman Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), who is also Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), Representative Robert Aderholt (R-AL-4), Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC-9), Representative Trent Kelly (R-MS-1), and Representative Andy Harris (R-MD-1).

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia reports that during the three-day visit, the delegation will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

The delegation will also meet with members of parliament from across Armenia’s political spectrum, representatives of civil society, and refugees and displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh.