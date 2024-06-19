Armenia sent no signals about leaving the CIS - Mediamax.am

Armenia sent no signals about leaving the CIS


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia has not sent any signals about its desire to leave the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev told TASS about it.

 

“We have no signals that Armenia is going to leave the CIS or weaken its participation,” Lebedev said.

 

He drew attention to the fact that when making statements regarding the CSTO membership, the Armenian officials, at the same time were noting about the readiness to continue the work within the framework of the CIS and EAEU.

 

“And I am sincerely happy about it, and I hope it will be so,” the CIS Secretary General said.

